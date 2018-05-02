Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Wed, Jul 7th, 2021
    Wife of late Union minister murdered in Delhi

    Kitty Kumaramangalam, wife of late former Union minister P Rangarajan Kumaramangalam, was found murdered at her home in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, police said on Wednesday.

    She was 67 years old, they added.

    The police said they suspect attempted robbery to be the motive behind the killing and have apprehended a 24-year-old washerman of the area, identified as Raju, in connection with the case.

    Based on preliminary investigation, it is suspected that the washerman had come to the house around 9 pm on Tuesday night, and when the house help opened the door, he overpowered her, dragged her to a room and restrained her, they said.

    Two other people entered the house in the meantime and smothered the victim with a pillow, the police said.

    The maid later managed to untied herself and raised an alarm, they said, adding that there were opened briefcases at the scene of the crime which suggest that the motive was attempted robbery.

