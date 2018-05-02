Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jul 7th, 2021

    Acting legend Dilip Kumar passes away

    He will be remembered as a cinematic legend: PM on Dilip Kumar

    Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

    Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as tragedy king’, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

    He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am, Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

    ‘With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,’ family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor’s Twitter handle.

    The Mughal-e-Azam actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.

    He will be remembered as a cinematic legend: PM on Dilip Kumar
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

    ‘He will be remembered as a cinematic legend,’ the PM said in a tweet.

    ‘He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world,’ the PM said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    मंगळवारी १९ प्रतिष्ठानांवर उपद्रव शोध पथकाची कारवाई
    अजब गजब स्पर्धा परीक्षा प्रशिक्षण, विद्यापीठाच्या भोगळ कारभारामुळे विद्याथ्र्याना बसतोय फटका
    अजब गजब स्पर्धा परीक्षा प्रशिक्षण, विद्यापीठाच्या भोगळ कारभारामुळे विद्याथ्र्याना बसतोय फटका
    स्मार्ट सिटी क्षेत्रात तयार होत आहे प्रकल्पग्रस्तांसाठी नवीन इमारती
    स्मार्ट सिटी क्षेत्रात तयार होत आहे प्रकल्पग्रस्तांसाठी नवीन इमारती
    हुडकेश्वर-नरसाळा पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी मनपाचा ६३.०५ कोटीचा प्रकल्प
    हुडकेश्वर-नरसाळा पाणीपुरवठा योजनेसाठी मनपाचा ६३.०५ कोटीचा प्रकल्प
    कुष्ठरूग्ण व क्षयरुग्ण शोध मोहिम यशस्वीपणे राबवा – शिरीष पांडे
    कुष्ठरूग्ण व क्षयरुग्ण शोध मोहिम यशस्वीपणे राबवा – शिरीष पांडे
    डेल्टा प्लस वेरीअंटच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांनी कोविड त्रिसूत्रीचे पालन करावे -जिल्हाधिकारी
    डेल्टा प्लस वेरीअंटच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर नागरिकांनी कोविड त्रिसूत्रीचे पालन करावे -जिल्हाधिकारी
    Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar is new Vice Chancellor of MUHS
    Lt. Gen. Madhuri Kanitkar is new Vice Chancellor of MUHS
    Cesarean section-Just another mode…
    Cesarean section-Just another mode…
    2 from Rajasthan arrested for using unique modus operandi to seal from SBI ATMs in Nagpur
    2 from Rajasthan arrested for using unique modus operandi to seal from SBI ATMs in Nagpur
    Cops United: Nagpur police officials use batchmates’ help to nab jewellery shop robbers from MP
    Cops United: Nagpur police officials use batchmates’ help to nab jewellery shop robbers from MP
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145