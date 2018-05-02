Acting legend Dilip Kumar passes away

He will be remembered as a cinematic legend: PM on Dilip Kumar

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98.

Kumar, known to generations of film-goers as tragedy king’, had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, since Tuesday.

He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am, Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar, told PTI.

‘With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,’ family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor’s Twitter handle.

The Mughal-e-Azam actor had been in and out of hospitals in the last one month and the family was hoping he would get better.

He will be remembered as a cinematic legend: PM on Dilip Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the passing away of legendary actor Dilip Kumar.

‘He will be remembered as a cinematic legend,’ the PM said in a tweet.

‘He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world,’ the PM said.