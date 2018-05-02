Why You Should Keep Your Business and Personal Finances Separate

Are you a new business owner who is trying to figure out the intricacies of business and personal finances? Are you wondering if you really need to keep them separate? The answer is yes. Although at the surface it may seem easier to just keep them together rather than open up all these new accounts, getting new credit cards, and hiring an accountant – the truth is that there are way more advantages to separating your business and personal finances than keeping them together. The earlier you do this, the easier it is because everything is not so comingled yet. So even if you are just starting out, this is something that needs to be moved to the top of your to-do list! But do not worry, we will lay out the reasons why you need to do this as well as a few tips to help you get it done.

Taxes

If you have registered your business as a corporation or limited liability corporation, then you are required to keep your business and personal finances separate. There are tax benefits to registering your business, and in order to maintain a good status with the IRS, then you need to follow their instructions and requirements to the letter. If you are planning on claiming exemptions for any business-related expenses, then you need to be especially careful. You need to maintain a solid, separate system for your finances and keep all your receipts in case the IRS decides to audit you. Before you make any tax-related decisions, always assume that you will get audited and make sure to follow the requirements and keep substantial documentation relating to everything that you are claiming.

Bookkeeping

Not only is keeping your business and personal finances separate often necessary for tax purposes, it is also something that will lead to good bookkeeping practices as well. This is especially true if you are using an actual bookkeeper instead of doing it yourself. Furthermore, in these cases, keeping the books in this way will allow you to receive a completely accurate view of your business standings that does not include your personal finances at all. You will be able to see easily your profit margins, investments, liquidity, and other important financial indicators that should be recorded and monitored at all times.

Lending

Keeping your business and personal finances separate is also extremely important for lending purposes. In the beginning phases of your business, you might find yourself short on cash and looking for options to increase your cash flow. In these cases, small business loans are a good option to provide you with the cash you need to keep your business running well. Loan companies like Seek Capital will consider your loan application and your business credit. If you do not have business credit established separate from your personal credit, it will be harder for you to secure loans from any outside sources and as a result, it will be harder to secure the cash that you need to build up inventory, invest in marketing, hire a new employee, or any other thing that your business needs to be successful.

Liability

Maintaining separate business finances also protects you in the case that a creditor comes after you for unpaid debt. If your finances are not separated, a business creditor could potentially try to come after your personal finances in order to repay your debts. The same goes for any personal debts – they could try to use your business finances to satisfy those debts even though they had nothing to do with your business at all. The same concerns apply to legal situations as well – if someone sues your business but you don’t have separate finances, they could come after your personal finances as well. Furthermore, if you file for business bankruptcy and your business and personal finances aren’t separated, your business credit and your personal credit scores will take a big hit. These liabilities aren’t worth the risk!

Reputation

There is nothing more valuable than your reputation! Make sure that you have a good reputation by separating your business and personal finances to show that you are serious about your business and are a responsible, legitimate business-owner. Your business is more likely to come across as a hobby if you are still doing everything through your personal accounts. Customers and investors will expect that you maintain a positive professional image in order to run a truly successful business.

Convenience

While creating new business accounts may seem like more work than it’s worth at first, it really only requires a little bit of work upfront that will result in a lot of benefits that will save you time and money in the long run. Keeping your business and personal accounts separate will simplify your life come tax season and your accountant will have an easier time filing your returns if you do everything properly. They will then charge you less for having everything together and making their lives easier! Your bookkeeper will also have an easier time with everything if it’s separated and won’t have to spend as much time delineating everything and will thus bill you less hours than if everything were smashed together. You will also be able to utilize a business accounting and bookkeeping software that will make your life so much easier! Keeping your business and personal finances separated will save you, your accountant, and your bookkeeper a whole lot of time and stress come tax season, when checking out your books, and in the case of an IRS audit.