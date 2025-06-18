Why Nagpur’s Ajni Cable-Stayed Bridge Won’t Be Ready by October — What You Need to Know

Advertisement



Nagpur: The ambitious Ajni cable-stayed bridge project in Nagpur is facing a delay, with Phase-1 now unlikely to be completed by the earlier deadline of October 2025. The primary reason behind the delay is reported to be a holdup in fund disbursal, which directly affected the pace of construction. However, officials confirm that construction has picked up speed following the release of funds, and the first phase is now expected to be completed by December 2025.

The six-lane bridge, being developed by Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC) at a cost of ₹333 crore, is a critical infrastructure project aimed at decongesting the city’s traffic. According to reliable sources, the inauguration of the first section of the cable-stayed bridge has been pushed at least two months beyond the original schedule.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

What’s Causing the Delay?

The project has been hampered by multiple challenges. The most significant has been the delay in the release of financial resources. This funding bottleneck slowed down construction significantly during the initial stages. Additionally, officials cite initial delays in design approvals as another factor that contributed to the late start of work.

Why Is This Bridge Important?

The new bridge is set to replace the 125-year-old British-era Ajni bridge, which was closed to heavy vehicles due to its deteriorated condition. To ensure smooth traffic flow during construction, the new cable-stayed bridge is being built in two phases. In the first phase, one side of the bridge will be completed and opened to traffic. The old bridge will then be demolished, and Phase-2 of the new structure will be built.

Construction Gains Momentum

MRIDC Managing Director Manoj Jaiswal acknowledged the initial delays while speaking to local media, stating:

“Several agencies are involved in completing the bridge. At the beginning, delays in design approvals and late fund disbursal slowed progress. However, with funding now in place, construction has accelerated. Despite the early setbacks, we are confident the bridge will be completed by December.”

Once completed, the Ajni cable-stayed bridge is expected to significantly reduce congestion in the area and enhance connectivity across Nagpur, contributing to long-term urban infrastructure development.

Advertisement

Advertisement