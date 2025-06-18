Legacy Clinic Since 1977 in Nagpur: Garg’s Clinic Wins ‘Best Dental Clinic in India’ at Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards 2024

Advertisement



Nagpur, 16 June: Setting a new benchmark in Indian dentistry, Garg’s Clinic, a legacy dental center operating in Nagpur since 1977, has been awarded the prestigious title of ‘Best Dental Clinic in India’ at the Famdent Excellence in Dentistry Awards 2024- popularly known as The Indian Dental Oscars- held recently in Mumbai.

This national-level recognition, regarded as one of the highest honors in Indian dentistry, is a testament to the clinic’s unwavering focus on quality, innovation, and patient satisfaction, delivered in a best-in-class yet affordable manner.

Led by senior dentist Dr. Anoop Garg, the clinic’s expert team includes Dr. Ketan Garg, specialized in Dental, Oral, and Maxillofacial Surgery, and Dr. Neha Garg, a specialist in Prosthodontics. The team is further strengthened by professionals trained in prosthodontics, implantology, full mouth rehabilitation, smile designing, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, and pediatric care. Every smile is treated with a blend of expertise and empathy, ensuring both clinical excellence and a patient experience rooted in trust and comfort.

Over the years, Garg’s Clinic has earned the trust of thousands of patients by offering specialized services such as advanced implantology, full mouth rehabilitation, wisdom tooth surgery, cosmetic and aesthetic dentistry, orthodontics with braces and aligners, as well as pediatric and preventive dentistry. The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art dental chairs, digital imaging systems, advanced sterilization protocols, and a soothing, world-class ambience that ensures the highest level of patient experience, safety, and comfort.

“Our clinic has always believed in making modern dental care accessible- without compromising on quality or ethics,” said a representative from Garg’s Clinic. “This award reinforces our commitment to deliver exceptional outcomes with empathy and integrity.”

Backed by a team that combines decades of experience with youthful expertise, Garg’s Clinic continues to set new standards in affordable excellence. Already celebrated as Nagpur’s most trusted dental clinic, this national honor affirms its leadership in dental care across India.

Visit us at any of our easily accessible clinics:

Sadar – Equipped with the latest and advanced facilities

Wardhman Nagar – Modern setup

To book an appointment or learn more about our services, you can contact us or visit our website. We are also available at 0712-2528658 and +91 94045 45658 for direct inquiries.

