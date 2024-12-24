Why Nagpur’s Airport Runway Delays Pushed Gadkari to Issue Warnings

Advertisement













Nagpur: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has issued a stern warning over the delayed runway recarpeting work at Nagpur Airport. During his inspection of the runway on Monday, Gadkari expressed dissatisfaction with the project’s slow progress and warned that concerned authorities could face suspension if the work is not completed within a month. He also indicated that the contractor, M/s KG Gupta, may face blacklisting if delays persist.

Key Issues Highlighted by Gadkari

– Delay Timeline: The last runway recarpeting was completed in 2013-14 by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The current work, which began in October 2024, has already been delayed by over three months due to negligence by both the contractor and the AAI.

– Election Impact: The work was suspended from October 9 to November 23 due to the model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Gadkari criticized the lack of planning and said the schedule should have accounted for election timelines.

Advertisement

Monday's Rate Sat 23 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,400/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

– Contractual Timeline: The AAI awarded the tender in March 2024 to M/s KG Gupta, with a 12-month timeline. However, the project is now expected to be completed by May 2025, provided the runway is available for eight hours daily.

Impact on Passengers

– Flight Rescheduling: Restrictions on flight timings due to runway work have led to operational constraints, forcing airlines to reschedule flights.

– Ticket Price Hikes: The rigid timings have caused airlines to increase ticket prices, affecting passengers’ travel plans.

Gadkari’s Measures

– Committee Formation: Gadkari announced the creation of a committee to monitor the project’s progress. This committee will include members who will consult with stakeholders to ensure smoother execution.

– Accountability and Warnings: He warned of suspensions and potential contract termination if the project is not expedited.

– Discussion with AAI: Gadkari plans to address the delays with the AAI chairman to find a resolution.

Gadkari emphasized that the project, which should have taken no more than two weeks, has been unnecessarily prolonged due to mismanagement. He assured that once the recarpeting is completed, airlines may ease ticket prices, benefiting passengers. His direct intervention aims to ensure the timely completion of this critical infrastructure project.