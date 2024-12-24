Ind vs Aus Boxing Day Test Match Details, Records, Results, and Match Prediction

Advertisement













The much-anticipated Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia is set to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) from December 26 to December 30, 2024. This match, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will be a crucial clash as both teams aim for a decisive victory to strengthen their position in the series and improve their chances for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Match Details

Date : December 26–30, 2024

Venue : Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Series : Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 4th Test

India’s Record at the MCG

The Melbourne Cricket Ground has been a relatively successful venue for Team India in recent years. India has remained unbeaten in their last three visits to the MCG. Out of the 14 Test matches played at this iconic ground, India has won 4, drawn 2, and lost 8. Notably, India’s last defeat at the MCG came in 2011, after which they secured two wins and one draw. Cricket match prediction for this upcoming clash suggests that India’s strong record at the MCG will give them a slight edge over Australia, but the result will still depend on key performances from both teams.

Here’s a quick look at India’s Test stats at the MCG:

Matches Played : 14

Wins : 4 (1977, 1982, 2018, 2020)

Losses : 8

Draws : 2

Highest Team Total : 465 (2014)

Lowest Team Total : 67 (1948)

Key Players to Watch

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s most lethal bowler at the MCG, with 15 wickets in 4 innings. His pace and accuracy make him a key player for India in this crucial encounter.

Virat Kohli

With 316 runs in 6 innings at the MCG, Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the key batters for India. His experience and ability to perform in high-pressure situations will be vital for India’s success.

Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, is one of the best fast bowlers in the world. His leadership and consistency with the ball will be crucial for Australia’s bowling attack.

Travis Head

Travis Head has been in sensational form recently. His aggressive batting style and ability to score quickly could be a game-changer for Australia in this match.

Match Prediction

This Boxing Day Test is expected to be a tightly contested match, with both teams bringing their best to the field. India holds a slight advantage due to their recent success at the MCG and their potent pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah. The pitch is likely to favor the bowlers early on due to the extra grass, but it will gradually evolve into a good batting surface as the match progresses.

Key Prediction Factors:

India’s bowlers, particularly Bumrah and Shami, will play a crucial role in exploiting the MCG’s conditions.

Australia’s batting lineup, including Travis Head and Steve Smith, will need to withstand India’s relentless bowling attack.

The toss could be a significant factor, with the team batting first likely to have the advantage in setting a strong total.

India will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak at the MCG, while Australia will be aiming to capitalize on their home advantage to bounce back and take control of the series. With both teams having a lot at stake, fans can expect a thrilling and competitive encounter.

Conclusion

The Boxing Day Test promises to be an intense and exciting match, with both teams desperate to come out on top. While India enters the game with momentum, Australia’s home advantage and their strong squad make them formidable opponents. This match could very well be a historic one in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, so stay tuned for all the action!