Nagpur Rain Alert: Unseasonal Showers Predicted in Vidarbha

New Weather Alert: Rain Predicted in Nagpur Amid Winter Season – What’s the Status in Your District?

Advertisement













Nagpur: Despite a slight decrease in winter intensity across various parts of Maharashtra, cold weather persists in some areas. However, Vidarbha is witnessing notable changes in its weather conditions. The region is expected to experience cloudy skies and sporadic unseasonal rain in some locations.

As winter sets in, rainfall has made an unexpected appearance in Vidarbha. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some districts over the next three days.

Advertisement

Monday's Rate Sat 23 Dec. 2024 Gold 24 KT 76,400/- Gold 22 KT 71,100/- Silver / Kg 88,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Nagpur, a major city in Vidarbha, is likely to receive rain today. Similarly, Buldhana might also witness light showers, as per the forecast.

On December 24, temperatures across Vidarbha are expected to rise, ranging between 16°C and 19°C. Here’s a district-wise breakdown of the minimum temperatures:

– Gondia, Chandrapur, and Washim: 16°C

– Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal: 17°C

– Amravati, Buldhana, and Bhandara: 18°C

– Akola and Gadchiroli: 19°C