Nagpur Rain Alert: Unseasonal Showers Predicted in Vidarbha

Nagpur: Despite a slight decrease in winter intensity across various parts of Maharashtra, cold weather persists in some areas. However, Vidarbha is witnessing notable changes in its weather conditions. The region is expected to experience cloudy skies and sporadic unseasonal rain in some locations.
As winter sets in, rainfall has made an unexpected appearance in Vidarbha. According to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in some districts over the next three days.
Nagpur, a major city in Vidarbha, is likely to receive rain today. Similarly, Buldhana might also witness light showers, as per the forecast.
On December 24, temperatures across Vidarbha are expected to rise, ranging between 16°C and 19°C. Here’s a district-wise breakdown of the minimum temperatures:
– Gondia, Chandrapur, and Washim: 16°C
– Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal: 17°C
– Amravati, Buldhana, and Bhandara: 18°C
– Akola and Gadchiroli: 19°C