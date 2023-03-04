Why is Maharashtra celebrating Holi on different dates?

Nagpur: The festival of colours is just round the corner, but there is still some confusion prevailing amongst the citizens.

The two-day festival is celebrated on Purnima or the full moon night of the Phalguna month. The first day is the Holika Dahan and the second day is celebrated as Holi. However, while the whole country is gearing up to celebrate Holi on March 7 & 8, Maharashtra will be celebrating on March 6 & 7.

According to the official notice of the Maharashtra government, Holi will be celebrated in the state on March 7 and Holika Dahan on March 6. Why is only Maharashtra celebrating Holi on different dates? Well there is a scientific reason behind this.

Watch this video for more:

