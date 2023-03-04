CJI skips SC bar association’s Holi event after spat

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Friday skipped the ‘Holi Milan’ event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association where he was to be present the chief guest.

On Thursday, a heated exchange of words was witnessed between the CJI and SCBA president Vikas Singh during the hearing of a matter related to allotment of land at ‘Appu Ghar’ for lawyers’ chambers.

The CJI had to direct the senior lawyer not to raise his voice and leave the court.

The SCBA had organised a poetry recital on Friday where the CJI was invited as the chief guest.

Eminent poets like Ashok Chakradhar and Shambhu Shikhar recited their poems at the event.

During the mentioning of cases, the SCBA president told a bench of the CJI and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that he was struggling to get the matter listed for the last six months.

“The Appu Ghar land came to the Supreme Court on a petition by the SCBA and the Bar was given only one block with reluctance. The construction on the land was to begin during ex-CJI N V Ramana’s tenure. For the last six months, we are struggling to get the matter listed. Treat me like an ordinary litigant,” Singh said.

“You can’t demand land like this. You tell us the day we are sitting idle for the whole day,” Justice Chandrachud responded sharply.

To this, Singh replied, “I am not saying that you are sitting idle for the whole day. I am only trying to get the matter listed. If it is not done, I will have to escalate and take it to your lordships’ residence. I don’t want the Bar to be taken like this.” Singh’s remarks got Chandrachud’s goat.

