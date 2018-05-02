Why Gaming is Becoming a Leading Form of Entertainment in India

There is no doubt that gaming has become a major player in the global entertainment industry. There are several reasons why this has happened, including the fact that game designers have adopted some of the techniques used in TV and film, such as episodic story development. Game design technology has also advanced significantly in recent years.

As reported in research by Betway, this has led to titles like Grand Theft Auto V taking more income than box office hits like Avengers:Endgame. In line with the situation globally, the gaming industry in India has experienced a significant amount of growth. According to Statista, in 2018, gaming revenue in the country was around 44 billion Indian rupees and it’s expected to reach 120 billion rupees by 2023. However, gaming still has some way to go in order to threaten the dominance of the film industry.