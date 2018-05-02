Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Apr 23rd, 2020

    DPS Lava ensures no students miss out studies through online sessions

    Nagpur: Once Bill Gates quoted, “Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important.” And amid lockdown the teachers of Delhi Public School, Lava have proved Mr. Gates right.

    So what if the lockdown made the school campus inaccessible and going to school impossible? The teachers of DPS Lava ensured that their students did not miss out on anything…..Lessons, Revision, Assessments even Unadulterated Fun. Google Classrooms. Hangout Sessions, Google Forms made this possible.

    Team DPS Lava has risen to the challenge magnificently; teachers have reinvented themselves and taken to this form of learning like ducks to water.

    The IT Department and the Admin Staff are working with clockwork precision and zest to ensure their success. Technology has given the teachers and the learners a voice, a presence and an opportunity like never before.

