Why ED is selective in raids, targeting only Opposition parties

The Enforcement Directorate is pro-active these days, raids after raids and subsequent arrests are the work schedule and sometime we feel that they are overloaded with their actions.Their every raids and action have come under severe criticism by the Opposition and public at large because they are accused of selective raids and arrests.

The latest is Shiv Sena spokesman and Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Raut who is accused of some fraudulent practices in redevelopment of a +chawl+ in Mumbai and the case is quite old. But it surfarced when the ED at the behest of some top leaders or authorities decided to summon Raut for questioning.

Raut was called when Sena was facing worst ever crisis as a group of about 40 MLAs raised a banner of revolt led by then PWD Minister Eknath Shinde and second time again for questioning. But on Sunday morning, a team of sleuths from ED descended on his doors around pre-dawn hours and started questioning him.

By evening it was clear that he would be taken to ED office and arrested any time late evening. Accordingly he was arrested shortly after midnight. But the designated Court today allowed him home food and medicines in ED custody till August 04.

Then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik and Sena’s top leader Anil Parab are already facing the heat and now Raut is the latest to face the music.

Many leaders from other parties particularly from the ruling party at the centre are also facing serious charges and deserved to be thoroughly probed by the ED but they are untouched. No one can question the partility if at all felt by Opposition.

…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

