Covid-19: With drop in testing, fresh cases fall to 92 in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 92 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday. After one death on Sunday, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district in last 24-hours and 82 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 92 cases, 22 cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 70 of them were from Nagpur city. No patients were found from outside the district.

A total of 898 samples (775 RT-PCR and 123 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

Advertisement

With the latest update, the number of active patients stood at 1,565 (562 rural and 1,003 city).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement