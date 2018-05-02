Why do thousands of users choose the 4rabet mobile app?

In this article, we will conduct a short 4rabet mobile app for Android and iOS review, which will help you learn the most important things about the mobile version of the site. The client will allow you to play casino 4rabet or bet on sports anytime and anywhere, whether it is the couch in your apartment, the work office or public transport.

Application Benefits

The 4rabet mobile app has a number of advantages:

Fast access to a large number of casino games and sports events;

access to the casino and betting whenever you want to play or bet;

Intuitive interface that is very easy to understand;

Nice design and quality graphics;

Convenient deposit and withdrawal;

Confidentiality and security of personal data.

Where to download 4rabet mobile app

You can download the 4raBet app only on the official site. The download is completely free and safe. You can check the file yourself in VirusTotal to make sure. However, you can’t download the software from third-party resources. At a minimum, you can stumble on an old version, at a maximum, you can get a virus.

You can install the client on any device with Android and iOS systems – phone or tablet.

How to download the 4rabet mobile app on Android

You can download the client to your Android smartphone or tablet in two ways.

The first way:

Go to the official site of the site from the device on which you want to install the client. If you have trouble logging in, use a mirror or VPN. Click on the Android icon in the upper right corner of the home page. Then click on the “download” button. This will start downloading the apk file. Go to your device’s security settings and check the “allow installation of files from unknown sources” box.

The second way:

Go to the official site and go to the chat at the bottom of the home page. Write to a customer service officer, saying what version of the application you need. Use the link provided.

You cannot download the application from Play Market, because the placement of such software is prohibited by Google policy.

How to download the app on iOS

To download the mobile client for iOS, do the following:

Go to the official site of the site from the device on which you want to install the client. If you have trouble logging in, use a mirror or VPN. Click on the iOS icon in the top right corner of the home page. This will automatically take you to the App Store and allow you to install the app.

You can go to the App Store right away and just type “4rabet” into the search box. You can also ask for a link to the app from support, just like with Android.

System Requirements

The mobile app is perfectly optimized and therefore runs fast. However, you may have problems if the system requirements do not meet the recommended ones. It is advisable to install the client on devices:

With Android version at least 4.1 and iOS version at least 10;

With 1 gigabyte of RAM;

With internal memory of about 200 megabytes.

If comfort in betting and the ability to bet anywhere is important to you – install the mobile app. We hope that our 4rabet Mobile App Review answered all your questions.