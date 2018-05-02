Video: Nagpur CP Amitesh Kumar ensures amplified patrolling to curb irregularities in Naik Talav vicinity

Nagpur CP to organise ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ on June 17

Nagpur: In a bid to control rampant irregularities flourishing in Naik Talav vicinity under Pachpoli Police Station, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Wednesday formally inaugurated Naik Talav Police Chowki after its renovation. Additional Police Commissioner (Crime), Sunil Phulari, Additional Commissioner (North) Navinchandra Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lohit Matani and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Locals were the special invitees on this occasion, where when get a chance to interact with Top Cop himself, who ensured to improve law and order situation in the Naik Talav vicinity using amplified patrolling.

It is pertinent to mention that CP Amitesh Kumar will be addressing grievances of citizens in a ‘Special Grievances Redressal Day’ to be organised by him on Thursday, June 17 in the city.

The programme will be held Alankar Hall of Nagpur Police Headquarters from 10 am. Citizens having any types of compalaints regarding police department can submit them to the Commissioner of Police Kumar directly. The complaining citizens will have to write their complaints in short mentioning their name, address, mobile number as well as the name of the concerned police station.

Similarly, it is mandatory to mention name of the person against whom the complaint is lodged and send it to an e-mail id [email protected] or 99230049965 on Whatsapp by June 16,l.