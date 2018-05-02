NMC mops up Rs 19.5 crore Property Tax revenue in April, May

The civic body offers 10% rebate to those who pay their dues before June 30

Nagpur: In a positive development, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has mopped up Rs 19.5 Property Tax revenue in April and May this year as against Rs 9.22 crore revenue generated in 2020-21. The civic body saw 112 percent rise in Property Tax earnings this year.

In a bid to attract more citizens to pay their Property Tax early, the NMC has offered a 10 percent rebate in the total tax amount to those who pay their dues before June 30.

The Chairman of Standing Committee Prakash Bhoyar, during a press briefing said that in the first two-and-half-months the tax collection has seen quite a significant jump. From April to June 14, this year, the Property Tax has brought in Rs 19.50 crore to the civic body’s kitty and during the same period last year the collection was meager Rs 9.22crore.

Milind Meshram, Deputy Commissioner Revenue), NMC, who was also present during the briefing by Bhoyar, said the increase is very significant. To a question, he said about 29,000 tax payers paid the entire year’s tax this year in one go while 9,000 have cleared their past dues.

Meshram further said, the scheme of 10 percent rebate to taxpayers as proposed by the Standing Committee will be provided with retrospective effect by NMC since the approval came to the Tax Department in the first week of June while people had paid their dues in the month of April or May itself. There is an option for taxpayers as far as rebate is concerned, for those who have paid this year’s dues, either they can get a refund of excess amount or the same can be carried forward in next year’s tax demand in which the extra payment would be adjusted.

Bhoyar said, the rebate is however applicable only to civic taxes and not on Government tax that NMC collects from citizens. NMC faced some difficulties as during the month of April the GST compensation from the State Government was just Rs. 50 crore while during the last two months it is steady at Rs. 108 crore. “We have taken up the issue of shortfall with the State Government through Devendra Fadnavis, Leader of Opposition”, he said.

A meeting of the Standing Committee was held on Tuesday wherein a proposal of Rs.1.99 crore for filling up potholes by Road Patcher Machine was approved. Since many tar roads in the city have developed potholes the proposal was approved to ensure that citizens do not face difficulties.