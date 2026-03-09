Who Will Be the Next Nagpur District Collector? Speculation Grows After Dr. Vipin Itankar’s Transfer

Advertisement

Nagpur: With Dr. Vipin Itankar recently appointed as the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner, attention has now shifted to one key administrative question in the city — who will be the next District Collector of Nagpur?

The position is currently vacant following Itankar’s transfer, and discussions have begun within administrative and political circles about which senior IAS officer may be chosen for the prestigious post.

Nagpur holds a unique position in Maharashtra’s administrative structure. As the state’s second capital, the city hosts the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature every year. In addition, the region is politically significant, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis representing Nagpur and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also hailing from the city. Because of this, the role of the District Collector here is considered one of the most important district-level postings in the state.

Names Being Discussed in Administrative Circles

Although the Maharashtra government has not made any official announcement yet, sources in administrative circles indicate that a few IAS officers could be considered for the post.

Among the names being discussed are Rahul Kardile, Ajay Gulhane, and Sanjay Kolte, all officers with significant administrative experience in district governance. These officers have previously handled important responsibilities in district administration and are considered capable of managing a politically sensitive district like Nagpur.

However, officials point out that the final decision rests with the General Administration Department of the Maharashtra government, and the appointment will be made after approval from the state leadership.

Why the Nagpur Collector Post Matters

The position of Nagpur District Collector is regarded as one of the most prestigious and challenging assignments for an IAS officer in Maharashtra. Apart from routine district administration, the collector plays a crucial role during the winter session of the state legislature, when the entire political leadership of Maharashtra gathers in Nagpur.

During this period, the district administration must coordinate security arrangements, infrastructure, logistics, and inter-departmental coordination for the state government.

Historically, several officers who served as Nagpur Collector have later moved on to occupy senior positions in the state bureaucracy, including top administrative posts.

Decision Expected Soon

With Dr. Vipin Itankar taking charge as NMC Commissioner, the state government is expected to appoint a new District Collector soon as part of an administrative reshuffle.

Until then, the bureaucratic and political circles in Nagpur remain keenly focused on who will take charge of one of Maharashtra’s most influential district administrative posts.

