Symbiosis Law School Nagpur Hosts Grand Arbitration Competition with National Participation

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Cell (ADRC) of Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur successfully conducted the SLS NAGPUR ARBITRATION COMPETITION, 2026 from the 28th February to 1st March, 2026 organized in collaboration with PSL Advocates & Solicitors, New Delhi, and with the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), Hyderabad, as the Institutional Partner.

The two-day competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from teams representing various law institutions from across the country. The Competition was formally inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Justice Avinash Gharote, Former Judge of the Bombay High Court. The ceremony was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Himesh Thakur, Associate Partner and the valuable team from PSL Advocates & Solicitors, New Delhi.

Preliminary Rounds were conducted on 28th February 2026, followed by an Arbitral Award Drafting Round requiring participants to assume the role of arbitrators and draft a reasoned award. On 1st March 2026, the top four teams advanced to the Semi-Finals and consequently, the best two teams progressed to a riveting Final Round showcasing rigorous preparation and a strong grasp of arbitral advocacy.

After careful deliberation by the esteemed panel of judges, the team from O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat emerged as the Winning Team of the competition. The team from National University of Study and Research in Law, Ranchi was declared as the Runner-Up Team.

The success of the SLS Nagpur Arbitration Competition, 2026 would not have been possible without the constant guidance of Prof. (Dr.) Sukhvinder Singh Dari, Director, Symbiosis Law School Nagpur, whose vision and encouragement laid the foundation for the event’s seamless execution. The Faculty In-Charge of ADRC, Dr. Shilpa Sharma, Associate Professor, Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, extended invaluable mentorship at every stage, ensuring that academic integrity and organisational excellence remained at the forefront.

The seamless execution of the competition was led with remarkable dedication by the Convenors, Ms. Elisha Manu Vattappill and Mr. Pranshu Garg, along with the Co-Convenor, Ms. Fareeha Badar, who worked round the clock to ensure the seamless execution of the event.

The SLS Nagpur Arbitration Competition, 2026 stands as a testament to Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur’s commitment to advancing alternative dispute resolution and experiential learning. With its successful completion, the ADRC at SLS Nagpur looks forward to continuing to build meaningful academic platforms for aspiring arbitration practitioners.

