Nagpur Police Arrest Vehicle Thief, Recover 18 Stolen Bikes

Nagpur: In a major breakthrough against vehicle theft, the MIDC Police Station team has arrested a habitual vehicle thief and recovered 18 stolen motor vehicles, significantly helping police crack multiple theft cases registered across the city.

According to police sources, the accused identified as Pravesh Kanahaialaal Kangale (38), a resident of Police Line Takli, was involved in a series of motor vehicle thefts reported in different police station jurisdictions. Acting on technical inputs and sustained investigation, the MIDC police team apprehended the accused and recovered 18 stolen two-wheelers collectively valued at around ₹7.30 lakh.

During interrogation, the Pravesh allegedly confessed to stealing motorcycles from various parts of Nagpur. With this arrest, 18 vehicle theft cases have been detected, including eight offences registered at MIDC Police Station, while the remaining cases belong to other police stations in the city.

Police said several of the recovered vehicles include motorcycles bearing registration numbers such as MH-40-BW-5495, MH-31-DD-0027, MH-40-BQ-3426, MH-35-R-3084, MH-31-EW-3553, and MH-31-ES-2152, among others.

Officials added that efforts are underway to trace and recover additional stolen vehicles linked to the accused, and further investigation is continuing to determine whether other accomplices were involved in the theft network.

The action was carried out by the MIDC Police Station team comprising PI Gokul Mahajan, API Sanjay Bansod, PSI Pankaj Sayam, Constables Rajesh Varathi, Vijay Jane, Sachin Sonwane, Murlidhar Kevati, Manoj Soawane under the guidance of S Rushikesh Reddy, Zone 1 DCO, Nagpur City Police, as part of an ongoing drive to curb rising cases of vehicle theft in the city.

Police have urged citizens to park vehicles in secure places and use proper locking systems, while also advising them to immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

