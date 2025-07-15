Advertisement



Nagpur: In a move aimed at accelerating economic growth across the Vidarbha region, the Maharashtra government has appointed Shivani Dani Wakhare as the official Investment Advisor for Vidarbha. The appointment was confirmed through an announcement from the Chief Minister’s Office, aligning with the state’s vision under the “Viksit Bharat @ Amritkal” initiative.

Who Is Shivani Dani Wakhare?

A well-known name in finance and public engagement, Shivani Dani Wakhare brings a rich blend of financial expertise, policy awareness, and grassroots involvement to her new role.

She is the Founder and Director of MoneyBee Institute , a financial literacy and investment training organization based in Nagpur.

, a financial literacy and investment training organization based in Nagpur. A respected columnist with over 400 published articles, she regularly speaks on capital markets and financial empowerment.

with over 400 published articles, she regularly speaks on capital markets and financial empowerment. Politically, she serves as General Secretary of the BJP Youth Wing (BJYM) in Maharashtra and is also associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Role as Investment Advisor

As the newly appointed Investment Advisor, Dani Wakhare will oversee efforts to:

Attract both domestic and foreign investments into key Vidarbha industrial hubs like MIHAN and MIDC.

like MIHAN and MIDC. Coordinate between government bodies, investors, and industries to improve the ease of doing business in the region.

in the region. Help identify sector-specific opportunities and accelerate infrastructure and industrial development.

Her appointment comes at a crucial time when Vidarbha is gaining attention as an emerging investment destination. Several investment MoUs from global forums, including the Davos 2025 summit, are now in various stages of execution.

Government’s Vision for Vidarbha

This decision is part of a broader strategy by the Maharashtra government to decentralize economic planning and ensure that regional growth becomes central to the state’s development agenda. CM Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated the need to “empower local leadership and align economic goals with on-ground execution.”

Local Industry Reacts

Local entrepreneurs, real estate developers, and manufacturing units have welcomed the decision, saying a dedicated advisor will help bridge the gap between investors and government departments.