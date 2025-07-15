Flesh trade exposed at Metro Spa in Nagpur; 1 woman held, 4 victims rescued

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Social Security Wing of the Nagpur Police Crime Branch exposed a sex racket operating under the guise of wellness services at Metro Spa Health & Wellness Centre for Unisex, located in Sitabuldi. Acting on a tip-off, police raided the premises and rescued four women. One woman has been arrested in connection with the case.

The raid was carried out on July 14, 2025, between 4:21 pm and 8:47 pm, at Shop No. 4/5 on the second floor of Tourist Plaza Building, where the spa is located. The spa was allegedly being used for illegal flesh trade activities.

The arrested accused has been identified as Aarti Akshay Maraskolhe (30), a resident of Gopal Nagar, Nagpur. She has been booked under Section 143(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 7 of the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA).

Police also seized materials worth ₹37,730 during the operation. The rescued women were sent for medical examination, and all involved, including the accused, victims, and seized items, were handed over to the Sitabuldi Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.