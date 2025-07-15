India receives fighter jet engine from US

Advertisement



India on Monday received the second GE-404 engine from the US for the LCA Mark 1A fighter jet aircraft programme. Indian public sector firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is expected to receive 12 GE-404 engines by the end of this financial year.

The engines will be fitted on the LCA Mark 1A fighter jets. Indian Air Force has placed orders for 83 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets and a proposal to buy 97 more of these planes is at an advanced stage after Defence Ministry clearance: Defence officials