WHO is operating under pharma lobby’ diktat, govt in slumber: Sr Journalists

Nagpur: World Health Organization (WHO) is working under influence of Pharmaceutical (Pharma) lobby and giving guidelines adhering to them. The misdeeds of the Pharma lobby have amassed both Central and State Governments. The Central Government should ruminate about this severe issue and should snap all ties with WHO, demanded Senior Journalists Prakash Pohare and Ashutosh Pathak, while addressing a press conference here on Monday.

WHO’s protocols have been receiving flak across the globe. However, the Government of India has refused to listen to this clamour and continue to slumber. There’s a contradiction among people when it comes to the fourth wave of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and Vaccinations process. Steps taken during pandemic are under suspicion. Thus, to clear all these issues, the Government should enact and clarify, they said.

“Following the orders of Justice Bipin Sanghi of Delhi High Court, the DGCA issued tyrannical norms for air travel. This is in complete violation of the Supreme Court’s judgment. The Centre should intervene into the matter at earliest. Besides, why is the CEO of Gates Foundation meeting Chief Ministers across the country and seeking Covid review report? Is there any relation between the Government and Gate Foundation? And if there is, the Central Government should tell its people,” both Pohare and Pathak demanded.

On the pretext of Covid’s fourth wave the RT-PCR tests, which are rejected by the world, are being conducted in India. Now the news of youths succumbing to the virus borne disease are coming to fore. How all of sudden the death counts have started to rise? There’s a need to investigate this. After taking opinions from experts, we are set to expose the RT-PCR scam, the duo said and mentioned that they will be demanding a ban on RT-PCR tests in India.

