Covid-19: Nagpur reports 33 fresh cases, active patients at 219

Nagpur: The Second Capital of the State detected 33 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Again, no death has been reported in the Nagpur district and total 24 persons have been successfully recovered in a day.

Out of total 33 cases, two cases were reported from Nagpur rural while 28 of them were from Nagpur city. Three patients were from outside the district.

A total of 1,388 samples (986 RT-PCR and 402 Rapid Antigen) were examined in the last 24-hours.

With the latest update, the active patients have been rose to 219.

