Sitabuldi Fort to remain open on 19 June as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations

Nagpur: Sitabuldi Fort, a symbol of military heritage, will be open to the general public from 9 AM to 4 PM on 19 June 2022, as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The entry to the Fort shall be from the Army Recruiting Office gate opposite the Railway Station. Visitors are to follow all the Covid protocols as laid down.

