Novel move: NMC, Traffic cops to launch “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign for cleanliness in city

Nagpur: In a novel move, the Education Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Nagpur Traffic Police are jointly organising a “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign aimed at imbibing cleanliness importance among students. The campaign will be implemented from January 13 to 19 in city.

With focus on students, the unique campaign will give a message to parents and create mass awareness on cleanliness. Since the Traffic Police are also organising ‘Traffic Safety Week’ during the period, awareness will also be created on traffic rules as well as cleanliness. During the campaign, students will urge parents not to dump garbage on streets, segregate wet and dry garbage, wear helmets, follow traffic rules etc.

The campaign “Mummy Papa You Too” is aimed at cleanliness in city with public participation. Various contests will be organised during the campaign with a message to maintain cleanliness and follow traffic rules.

A meeting of people’s representatives and voluntary organisations was convened at NMC’s Raje Raghuji Bhosale Town Hall in Mahal on Monday in this regard. The meeting was attended by Mayor Sandeep Joshi, Standing Committee Chairman Pradeep Pohane, Leader of Opposition Tanaji Wanve, BSP Group Leader Vaishali Narnavre, senior Corporator Sunil Agrawal, Additional Municipal Corporation Ram Joshi and representatives of NGOs. The meeting was informed about the “Mummy Papa You Too” campaign and a discussion on role of people’s representatives and voluntary organisations in the campaign.

Various events will take place from January 13 to 19 at various places during the campaign.