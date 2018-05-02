Whimsical Aapli Bus service leaves commuters in the lurch

Nagpur: The whimsical Aapli Bus service being run by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is leaving the commuters in the lurch. Hundreds of commuters are totally frustrated by the lack of professionalism by the NMC’s Transport Department. They have stopped running several trips on various routes putting the daily travellers in a fix.

Following easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the commuters are facing severe hardships in reaching their destinations due to poor frequency of buses. The commuters have to wait for hours for a ride as NMC’s Transport Department is running only 126 buses on various routes.

Earlier, on Besa-Sitabuldi-Gorewada route, the Aapli Bus was plying every half an hour. However, after easing the Covid curbs, the NMC is running fewer trips on the route. At present, there is no bus service on this route after 9 am till 1 pm. Previously, there were trips at 9.30 am, 10 am, 10.30 am, 11 am from Besa. But the whimsical NMC babus have stopped the operation of Besa-Sitabuldi-Gorewada bus service for reasons not known. The above timings are peak hours with several passengers going for work.

Some passengers, lamenting the poor Aapli Bus service, said that the waiting time for a trip has increased a lot. Sometimes there is no trip at all at the particular time. Many commuters need to change buses at Sitabuldi for going to different destinations. But their schedule goes haywire due to no trip from Besa from 9 am to 11 am.

Same is the trouble for commuters on other routes. They have to wait for an hour or two for a bus. Complaints from several commuters fell on deaf ears of NMC’s Transport Department officials. They should increase the number of buses as the passenger volume has gone up after unlocking, the commuters demanded.