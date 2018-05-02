    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jun 16th, 2021

    Ganeshpeth cops arrest vehicle-lifter

    Nagpur: Acting on information provided by an arrested accused, Ganeshpeth police rounded up a vehicle-lifter and recovered four two-wheelers from his possession.

    The cops had received a complaint from Sanjay Banwarilal Verma (58), resident of Plot No. 21, Chandak Layout, that his white Activa moped (MH-49/N 3018) was stolen after it was parked in front of his house on June 9, 2021. After receiving the complaint, police were on the lookout for the vehicle-lifter. During the probe, the cops had seized the Activa moped (MH-49/N 3018) that was hidden behind Kalpana Wine Shop, Cotton Market.

    Similarly, an accused named Vicky Manohar Nakhate (20), native of Saur Ward, Tumsar, Bhandara district was arrested in this connection. As per information the accused Vicky had, the Activa of Verma was stolen by Sumit alias Sanitizer Mukesh Gaur (21), resident of Panchpaoli. Acting on the information, cops detained Sumit and also seized a stolen Activa (MH-49/AY 6724). Similarly, another stolen Activa (MH-31/EB 2779) was also recovered from the accused Sumit.

    During interrogation, the accused Sumit Gaur also confessed to stealing a Hero Delux bike (MH-38/R 3598) from Samudrapur police jurisdiction in Wardha district.

    All the four stolen two-wheelers were confiscated and the accused Sumit Gaur was booked under Section 379 of the IPC and put behind the bars.

    The arrest was made by Senior PI Bharat Kshirsagar, PSI Arvind Kolhare, constables Rajendra Bankar, Rajesh Chimote, NPCs Prashant Gajbhiye, Ankush Chaudhary, Pravin Shelke, Santosh Bangale, Yogesh Satpute, sepoys Rakesh Kolte, Rajesh Yadav under the guidance of DCP Zone 3 Lohit Matani.

