Which Tuli is Accused of Faking a Sister’s Death for Land?

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a shocking family feud, well-known businessman Mohabbat Singh Tuli has been booked by Sakkardara Police on charges of cheating his own younger brother, Dilip Singh Tuli, in a land dispute involving a prime 3-acre plot in Bokhara, Koradi.

According to the police, the land was jointly purchased in 1991 by Dilip Singh, his elder brother Mohabbat Singh, and their sisters Parvinder Kaur and Kamaljit Kaur. After Kamaljit Kaur’s death, her share was transferred to her three sons.

The complaint alleges that Mohabbat Singh, aged 78, prepared fake documents, including a false power of attorney, and declared Parvinder Kaur dead—even though she is alive—so he could get 40% of the land registered in his own name. This portion was later transferred to his daughter.

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The registration reportedly took place at the office of the Deputy Sub-Registrar in Sakkardara. Feeling cheated, Dilip Singh, who runs a hotel and transport business, lodged a complaint under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating).

Police Inspector Mukunda Thakre confirmed the case has been registered and said investigators are now verifying the documents and witness statements to trace the exact sequence of events.