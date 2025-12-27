Where Art, Music & Me-Time Came Together: The Hobby Club in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur witnessed a refreshing pause from everyday hustle as The Hobby Club hosted an intimate, women-centric lifestyle gathering on December 20 at the elegant Spice Theory Chitnavis Center.

Curated by Anshul Budhraja, Mehak Rangoonwala, Rashmi Agrawal, and Shachi Khemuka, The Hobby Club was born from a simple yet powerful idea — to create a nurturing environment where women can step away from daily responsibilities and rediscover joy through art, sound, and shared experiences.

One of the most inspiring elements of the evening was the showcase of art stalls by talented women artists from Nagpur.

Guests also took part in a thoughtfully curated creative activity elevated by soulful live

Adding a touch of elegance were the event sponsors — Ravinaaz , known for its refined jewellery collections, and *Ivana Lab Grown Diamonds* , which brought a conscious luxury narrative with its lab-grown diamonds.

