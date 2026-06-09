When Will Monsoon Reach Nagpur? IMD Says Relief Likely After June 10

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Nagpur: With temperatures continuing to hover above 42°C and residents eagerly awaiting relief from the scorching summer heat, all eyes are now on the progress of the southwest monsoon. According to meteorological forecasts, Nagpur and other parts of Vidarbha may witness increased rainfall activity in the coming days as the monsoon advances further into central India.

Weather officials have indicated that isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely across parts of Vidarbha over the next few days. While some areas have already experienced light rainfall and gusty winds, experts have clarified that these showers are largely pre-monsoon in nature and do not signify the full-fledged arrival of the southwest monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring the monsoon’s progress and expects conditions to become more favourable for its advance into the Vidarbha region between June 10 and June 15, subject to weather patterns over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal.

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The recent showers have provided temporary respite from the intense heat, but hot and humid conditions are expected to persist until widespread rainfall activity begins. Meteorologists have advised residents to remain cautious during afternoon hours and stay hydrated as temperatures remain above normal for this time of the year.

Agricultural authorities have also urged farmers not to rush into sowing operations based solely on the initial showers. Experts recommend waiting for consistent and widespread rainfall before commencing large-scale sowing activities to avoid crop losses caused by inadequate soil moisture.

With monsoon clouds gradually moving closer to the region, Nagpur residents can expect increasing chances of rain over the next few days. Weather experts believe that a sustained spell of rainfall could bring significant relief from the prolonged heatwave conditions currently affecting the city and surrounding districts.

The IMD is expected to issue further updates on the monsoon’s progress as weather conditions evolve across Maharashtra and the Vidarbha region.

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