Vidarbha Express Gets Extra AC Coach, Relief for Waitlisted Passengers

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Nagpur: In a move aimed at accommodating growing passenger demand and reducing waiting lists, the Railways has decided to temporarily attach an additional AC 3-Tier coach to the Mumbai–Gondia–Mumbai Vidarbha Express.

According to railway officials, the extra coach will be added to Train No. 12105 Mumbai–Gondia Vidarbha Express departing from Mumbai on June 9 and Train No. 12106 Gondia–Mumbai Vidarbha Express departing from Gondia on June 10.

The decision has been taken in response to increased passenger traffic and long waiting lists on the route. Railway authorities said the additional coach will help accommodate more passengers and provide relief to those currently on the waiting list.

Gold Rate June 09 2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 152,700 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,41,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,43,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Passengers traveling on these services are advised to check their reservation status, as the addition of the extra coach may result in the confirmation of waitlisted tickets.

The temporary augmentation is part of the Railways’ ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience during periods of high travel demand.

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