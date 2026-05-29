When Will Monsoon Reach Nagpur? Here’s the Latest Forecast

Nagpur: After weeks of record-breaking temperatures across Vidarbha, attention is now shifting to the arrival of the Southwest Monsoon. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted below-normal rainfall for India this year, weather experts say Maharashtra could start seeing monsoon activity within the coming days.

According to the latest IMD forecast, India is expected to receive around 90% of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall during the June-September monsoon season. The forecast has raised concerns for agriculture, water reservoirs, and rural economies across the country.

When Will Monsoon Reach Maharashtra?

The Southwest Monsoon has already advanced over parts of the Andaman Sea and is progressing toward the Kerala coast. IMD conditions remain favorable for further advancement over southern India and the Arabian Sea.

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Weather experts expect monsoon winds to reach Kerala by the end of May or during the opening days of June. If the current pace continues, monsoon is likely to enter Maharashtra’s Konkan coast during the first week of June.

Pre-monsoon showers have already been reported in parts of Konkan, Mumbai, and coastal Maharashtra, signaling the seasonal transition.

When Is Monsoon Expected in Vidarbha?

Vidarbha continues to face intense heatwave conditions, with several districts recently recording temperatures above 45°C. However, meteorologists indicate that relief may not be far away.

Historically, the normal monsoon onset date for Vidarbha is around June 7, although actual arrival varies each year depending on atmospheric conditions.

Weather experts tracking monsoon progression believe Vidarbha may receive the first significant monsoon rains between June 10 and June 15, provided there are no major disruptions in monsoon movement.

Before the official monsoon onset, scattered thunderstorms, gusty winds, and pre-monsoon showers are expected across Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Chandrapur, Gondia, and nearby districts.

When Will Monsoon Reach Nagpur?

Nagpur has been among the hottest cities in India this summer, with temperatures repeatedly crossing 45°C.

Based on current forecasts and historical patterns, the city could witness pre-monsoon activity during the first week of June, while the official monsoon arrival is expected around June 10-15.

Meteorologists caution that monsoon progress can change depending on Arabian Sea conditions, Bay of Bengal systems, and the possible development of El Niño influences during the season.

Why Is Monsoon 2026 Important?

This year’s monsoon is being closely watched because:

India is forecast to receive below-normal seasonal rainfall.

Vidarbha has experienced one of its harshest heatwave spells in recent years.

Agriculture across Maharashtra depends heavily on June rainfall.

Reservoir levels, drinking water supply, and power demand are directly linked to monsoon performance.

Farmers across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and central Maharashtra are now awaiting the first widespread rains that could provide relief from extreme temperatures and support the upcoming sowing season.

What Residents Can Expect

Over the next 7-10 days:

Heatwave intensity is likely to gradually reduce.

Pre-monsoon thunderstorms may increase.

Humidity levels will rise across Maharashtra.

Cloud cover and isolated rain activity may become more frequent.

Monsoon advancement updates will be monitored closely by IMD.

With Nagpur and much of Vidarbha reeling under severe summer conditions, the arrival of the monsoon is expected to bring much-needed relief to millions across the region.

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