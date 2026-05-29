Tukaram Mundhe Orders FDA Raids in Nagpur, 6,000 Kg Food Stock Seized

Nagpur: Soon after taking charge as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Tukaram Mundhe has signaled a tougher approach against food adulteration across Maharashtra. The FDA, often criticized for limited field enforcement, has now launched aggressive inspection drives, with Nagpur witnessing one of the first major crackdowns under the new leadership.

Acting on Mundhe’s directives, FDA teams conducted surprise raids at multiple locations across Nagpur district and seized large quantities of food products suspected to be adulterated or not meeting quality standards. The operation was carried out to ensure that consumers receive safe and hygienic food products.

During the drive, officials collected samples of spices, packaged drinking water, paneer, cream, and other food items for laboratory testing. In total, more than 6,000 kilograms and liters of food stock worth approximately ₹4.72 lakh was seized for further investigation.

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The seized materials included 1,196 kilograms of turmeric and chilli powder valued at ₹34,800, which were taken into custody for quality analysis. FDA teams also seized 4,600 liters of packaged drinking water worth ₹54,180.

Additionally, authorities collected samples of 194 kilograms of cream valued at ₹58,260, 64 kilograms of paneer worth ₹19,200, and other food products weighing 25 kilograms valued at ₹6,130.

All seized samples have been sent to laboratories for detailed analysis. FDA officials stated that further legal action will be initiated against the concerned businesses if the products fail to meet prescribed food safety standards.

The crackdown has sparked discussions across Nagpur, with many viewing it as a sign of a more proactive FDA under Tukaram Mundhe’s leadership. The operation has sent a strong message to food adulterators, and officials indicate that similar enforcement drives are likely to continue in the coming months.

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