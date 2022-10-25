WhatsApp Coming Back Up, With Glitches, After Its Longest Global Outage Ever

Messaging service WhatsApp stopped working since just after noon in India and other countries in what is being seen as its biggest global outage ever. Restoration began by 2.15 pm.

Prominent online tool Down Detector started noticing unusually high “problem reports” at 12.07 pm, and had listed thousands of such reports by 1 pm in India, WhatsApp’s biggest market by user base. Most reports were about messages not going through, at 69 per cent, while others reported server disconnection and the app crashing altogether.

Social media users from Italy and Turkey also posted about not being able to send messages. The messaging service is down for users across the UK, the BBC reported.

