Diwali 2022: Nagpur Fire Department received 14 complaints in last 24-hours

Nagpur: The Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received 14 complaints of fire-related issues in the last 24-hours, officials informed on Tuesday. While most of the fire incidents were attributed due to firecrackers, high voltage was responsible in few cases, informed Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake to Nagpur.

Speaking to Nagpur Today CFO Uchake said that, “A major fire was reported in Sakkardara area coupled with dozens of minor incidents across the Second Capital of the State in last 24-hours. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident; however, property loss worth lakhs of rupees were accounted.

“The Fire Department had made elaborate arrangements to prevent fire accidents and ensure a safe Diwali for all the residents,” CFO said and added that, “The department was prepared to meet a higher frequency of Diwali-related emergency calls and had put its entire staff on alert across ths city.”

