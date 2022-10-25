Satpura Tiger Reserve to get a new gate, Nagpurians to get benefitted

Nagpur: Good news for wildlife enthusiasts! Tourists will now be able to enter the Satpura Tiger Reserve from Chhindwara.

A gate of the tiger reserve will be opened from Tamia Delakhari Forest park for which the forest department has almost completed the preparations. At present, tourists from Chhindwara have to enter through the Madai gate, which is located in Hoshangabad.

With the opening of the gate, Nagpurians can see the tiger reserve without taking Hoshangabad way. Reportedly, a proposal was passed for the same, but when the gate will be started remains to be seen.

