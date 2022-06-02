What truly makes online fantasy cricket so interesting?

Advertisement

Well, there is more than one reason for it.

Cricket is a great attraction for millions of people around the world. But in India, cricket is next to religion; everyone wants to be a part of it. Even if it’s the smallest cricket match, entire families gather to cheer for their favorite team. They will celebrate as one entity.

While watching a match, you might have heard someone among your family and friends making expert comments such as “he should have been the opener” or “oh, that catch was so easy, but he missed”. Everyone wants to be a cricket expert, but there is no guarantee of their strategy until it is actually applied during the game, right? But the fantasy cricket gaming industry was able to change that and many other things in a significant way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fantasy cricket is a fantasy sport where you create a virtual team (usually eleven players) based on professional cricket players. There are many apps but My11Circle is considered to be India’s best fantasy cricket app in which as the team owner, you earn points based on the performance of these players in actual games. Then, if you earn more points than your competitors, you are crowned the winner or champion, depending on the league format you are playing in. In addition, you can win real money or other prizes like sports memorabilia, plaques, or Smartphone’s.

Just as in real cricket, wouldn’t it be great to win cash prizes while playing online? Well, that is also taken care of! Just register on a cricket app like My11Circle fantasy app and begin playing, either in free tournaments or for cash. There are some tournaments that are free; which if you win qualifies you for a cash game. All you need to do is have a strategy and watch yourself make points as the game outcomes turn your way.

Here are some fantasy tips to up your fantasy cricket game

when deciding to use a specific site or app, be very keen on their points scoring system. Some sites’ scoring system varies even across the three formats of cricket; Test, T20, and ODIs. For example, you might find that in some competitions, bowlers only collect significant points by taking wickets.

So while selecting your team members, you can ignore economic rates and use wicket-taking stats. However, in other competitions, the economic rate has a higher effect on points, so it will be prudent to choose bowlers who take one or two wickets for many runs.

As you select your team, be sure that your final list of players will actually play. You can ascertain things by keenly following the latest news about cricket. A foolproof way of ensuring this is giving your team a once-over just after the coin toss to signal the beginning of the match.

Verification will give you a chance to make last-minute changes to guarantee every player has a chance to earn you points. Conversely, having a player benched could cost you dear points and contribute to a loss.

Pick your team captains and vice-captains wisely as they earn 2X and 1.5X points, respectively. Do not succumb to choosing these positions based on player popularity or your inclinations.

Instead, only have your best players in these positions. While competing in grand leagues where everyone chooses the most prominent stars for these roles, choosing lesser-known players who you believe will score big may see you emerge tops.

An oft-forgotten betting tip is to check the pitch and weather conditions for the match day. If the pitch is fast and bouncy, stock up on fast bowlers in your lineup. Conversely, spin bowlers may give you a competitive edge if the pitch has deteriorated or you play in rainy weather.

Put priority on top-order batters as they get more action over middle-order and bottom-order batters. This tip is critical in limited-over’s cricket like T20 and, to a lesser extent, ODIs where lower-order batters may not even get to the crease.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement