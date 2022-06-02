Nagpur cops bust gang involved in forging court docs to secure bail, bond

Advertisement

Nagpur: The sleuths of Nagpur Crime Branch have reportedly busted a gang involved in forging essential documents required for bail and other means at court. Besides arresting two accused, cops have reportedly recovered hundreds of Aadhar Cards, Ration Cards and Passports size photos, along with e-gadgets like laptop and printers from the accused.

According to police sources, the accused would use forged documents to secure the Bond at the court, which is essential after Bail Applications. The gang was actively involved in the fraud for the past six years. Cops have managed to arrest two members of the gang, while other accused are absconding, sources said.