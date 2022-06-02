Published On : Thu, Jun 2nd, 2022

Man robbed of cash, gold ornaments in Lakadganj

Advertisement

Nagpur: A man returning home after attending birthday of friend was robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.48 lakh in Lakadganj police area on Tuesday.

A resident of Naik Talao, Bangladesh, Praful Hemraj Bokde (39), had gone to attend the birthday of his friend on Tuesday. While returning home, he had parked his two wheeler (MH-49/BL 1880) on Balaji Mandir Road and went to a paan thela. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreant opened the dicky of Praful’s two-wheeler and decamped with cash Rs 8000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.40 lakh. The theft came to notice when Praful returned to his two-wheeler and registered a case with Lakadganj police.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lakadganj Woman API Sonavane booked the unidentified burglar under Section 379 of the IPC and searching for him.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement