Man robbed of cash, gold ornaments in Lakadganj

Nagpur: A man returning home after attending birthday of friend was robbed of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.48 lakh in Lakadganj police area on Tuesday.

A resident of Naik Talao, Bangladesh, Praful Hemraj Bokde (39), had gone to attend the birthday of his friend on Tuesday. While returning home, he had parked his two wheeler (MH-49/BL 1880) on Balaji Mandir Road and went to a paan thela. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreant opened the dicky of Praful’s two-wheeler and decamped with cash Rs 8000 and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.40 lakh. The theft came to notice when Praful returned to his two-wheeler and registered a case with Lakadganj police.