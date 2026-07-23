What the Maruti Baleno Really Costs in Nagpur: Price, Tax, EMI and Running Cost

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Walk into a Wardha Road showroom for a Baleno and you’ll usually leave with two numbers in your head. One is the ex-showroom figure printed on the brochure. The other is the on road figure the invoice finally settles at, and it can sit a lakh or more above the first. That gap is road tax, registration, insurance and a handful of dealer line items. It’s worth understanding before anyone talks about your down payment.

Gold Rate July 23 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 45,900 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,35,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,27,000/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Maruti Baleno On-Road Price in Nagpur by Variant

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Here’s how the current line-up translates from ex-showroom to on road in the city.

Variant Fuel Gearbox Ex-showroom On road, Nagpur Sigma Petrol Manual ₹5.99L ₹7.02L Delta Petrol Manual ₹6.85L ₹8.01L Zeta Petrol Manual ₹7.75L ₹9.04L Alpha Petrol Manual ₹8.67L ₹10.10L Delta Petrol AMT ₹7.35L ₹8.58L Zeta Petrol AMT ₹8.25L ₹9.62L Alpha Petrol AMT ₹9.17L ₹10.68L Delta CNG Manual ₹7.77L ₹8.83L Zeta CNG Manual ₹8.67L ₹9.84L

Nagpur buyers can check the variant-wise figures, tax breakup and month-by-month ownership numbers in MotoMotar’s Baleno price guide for Nagpur.

How Maharashtra Road Tax Changes the Baleno’s Final Price

So where does the extra come from? Start with the tax. The state charges its one-time road tax as a percentage of the ex-showroom price. For a petrol Baleno that rate is 11 percent, so the Delta manual at ₹6.85 lakh carries close to ₹75,300 in tax on its own. CNG variants get gentler treatment at 8 percent, which is why the Delta CNG pays roughly ₹62,000 despite the higher sticker. The state also adds a 2 percent road safety cess on that tax, so your quote lands a shade above the headline rate. On top of that sit registration of ₹600, a high-security number plate at ₹400, a smart card fee of ₹200, a postal charge of ₹50 and a FASTag at ₹500. First-year insurance is the other heavy block. It runs from about ₹34,000 on the base car to the mid-forties of thousands on the top trim, depending on the cover and add-ons you agree to.

Baleno EMI in Nagpur: Down Payment and Monthly Instalment

Say you like the Delta manual at ₹8.01 lakh on road. Put down 20 percent, about ₹1.60 lakh, borrow the remaining ₹6.41 lakh over 60 months at an indicative 9 percent, and the instalment lands near ₹13,300 a month. Treat that as illustrative. Your quoted rate, the tenure you pick and any dealer subvention scheme will all move it. The one lever you fully control is the down payment, and a bigger one trims both the monthly figure and the total interest you pay across the loan.

Baleno Petrol vs CNG Running Cost in Nagpur

Fuel is usually where the petrol-versus-CNG question gets settled. As of the third week of July 2026, petrol in Nagpur was about ₹104 a litre and CNG about ₹93 a kilo. Assume real-world efficiency of 18 km a litre on petrol and 25 km a kilo on CNG. Over 1,000 km a month that’s roughly ₹5,800 on petrol against about ₹3,700 on CNG, a saving of about ₹2,050. Drivers whose monthly distance varies can estimate monthly petrol or CNG spending using their own kilometres and real-world mileage. So does the CNG pay off for you? Its Delta trim costs around ₹82,000 more on road than the petrol manual, so at 1,000 km a month your fuel saving takes a little over three years to close that gap. Cover 1,500 km a month and that drops to around twenty-six months. CNG rewards the driver who clocks the kilometres, not the occasional one.

Baleno Colours in Nagpur: Heat, Dust and Resale Considerations

Does colour matter beyond taste? A little. The Baleno palette moves from lighter pastels to darker metallics. In a Nagpur summer a lighter shade keeps the cabin marginally cooler and hides settled road dust between washes, while a darker finish looks richer when clean but shows dust and fine scratches sooner. Resale demand leans toward neutral colours, though your service history and the car’s condition matter far more than paint ever will.

Before Booking: Check Discounts and the Final On-Road Quote

One practical tip for the season ahead. The weeks after the monsoon and into the festive stretch are when dealers clear stock hardest, so ask what’s live as consumer offer, corporate discount or exchange bonus that month. And get the full on road breakup in writing before you commit to anything.

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