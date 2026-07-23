DPS MIHAN Hosts A Grand Investiture Ceremony for the Session 2026-27

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Delhi Public School MIHAN witnessed a day of pride, purpose, and promise as it hosted the Investiture Ceremony for the academic session 2026–27 on 23rd July 2026. The event marked the formal induction of the newly elected Student Council, entrusted with upholding the institution’s values and legacy.

The ceremony was graced by the Guest of Honour Mr P. Dileep Kumar, Joint Commissioner, Anti-Evasion, Central GST & Customs, Nagpur. The event, which coincided with the Founder’s Day Celebrations, was also graced by the President and the Pro Vice-Chairperson of DPS MIHAN and DPS Kamptee Road, Ms Tulika Kedia and Director, Ms Savita Jaiswal, who joined the ceremony online to bless the newly elected council members.

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The ceremony commenced with the Lighting of the Lamp, followed by a brief Introduction to the School, highlighting DPS MIHAN’s journey from 275 students to a thriving community of 3,500 young learners. The school’s achievements were celebrated, followed by the welcome of the dignitaries. The Principal, Ms Nidhi Yadav, administered the oath to the Students’ Council, which was led by the Head Boy, Mast.

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Kaushik Chaudhari and Head Girl, Ms Dhwani Pradhan, along with the other Captains and Vice Captains. The student leaders took the Oath of Office, pledging to serve the school community with integrity and diligence.

In his address, the Guest of Honour emphasised the importance of patience in one’s life and learn skills to achieve success. He advised the children not to get affected by failures but rather learn from them and work towards one’s goals. He appreciated the initiatives taken by the school management to inculcate leadership qualities in students.



President and the Pro Vice-Chairperson, Ms Tulika Kedia, and the Director, Ms Savita Jaiswal, congratulated the newly elected council and urged the student leaders to serve selflessly with a strong purpose. The occasion was also graced by Ms Yogita Umalkar, Principal of DPS Kamptee Road, and the bursar, Mr Indrajeet Parganiha. Principal Ms Nidhi Yadav, also shared her insightful wisdom on the occasion and encouraged the student leaders to make ethical decisions with integrity, empathy, and accountability.

A graceful Kathak and melodious School Choir presentation left the audience spellbound with its rhythm and expressions, adding harmony to the occasion.

The spirit of the Investiture Ceremony was even more profound as it coincided with the Founder’s Day, reminding us that “A legacy is not inherited, it is earned by every generation.”

The proceedings were conducted by Miss. Siri Bhat and Mst. Vivaan Mohota and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by Head Girl, Dhwani Pradhan, and Head Boy, Kaushik Chaudhari, giving away a strong message that, leadership is a responsibility, and the council of 2026–27 is ready to carry it forward with vision and values!

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