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Nagpur: A viral social media claim about a dead body being found on a platform at Nagpur Railway Station has turned out to be false. Independent verification and local sources have confirmed that the person believed to be dead is, in fact, alive.

According to the information received, the individual is a homeless man who has been living around the railway station premises for a long time. He is known to sleep at the same spot for several hours, and sometimes even for two days at a stretch.

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Sources said the man has a severe wound on his leg, which often attracts flies. His motionless condition led some people to mistakenly believe he had died, and the claim quickly spread on social media.

Subsequent verification, along with videos and photographs from the spot, confirmed that the man was alive and later seen walking normally, disproving the earlier reports.

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Nagpur Today clarified that the initial report was based on preliminary information available at the time. After the facts were independently verified, the publication has issued this updated report in keeping with responsible journalism.

The publication also appealed to the public and social media users not to circulate sensitive information, especially reports of a person’s death, without official confirmation.

Authorities have now confirmed that the individual is alive, and the viral claim of a body being found at the station was incorrect.

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