What Salaried Individuals Should Know About EPF Withdrawal Form 31 and Marginal Relief in Income Tax

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Most salaried individuals have an EPF account running quietly in the background throughout their working years. Contributions go in every month. The balance grows. And for most people, the account stays untouched until retirement or a job change.

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Then a financial need arises. A medical emergency. A home purchase. A child’s education fees are coming due. Suddenly, the EPF balance that was always there in the background becomes relevant in a very immediate way.

Knowing how to access that money correctly and what happens to the tax calculation when it does come out are two things most EPF account holders have never needed to think about until the moment they suddenly do.

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What EPF Withdrawal Form 31 Is

EPF withdrawal Form 31 is a specific form used to make a partial withdrawal from an EPF account while the member is still employed and the account is still active. It is not used for a full settlement at the time of leaving a job. That involves a different set of forms. Form 31 is specifically for partial withdrawals during the course of employment.

The EPFO allows partial withdrawals for defined purposes. The reason matters because the form requires the purpose to be stated, and the eligibility depends on it.

Purposes for which a Form 31 withdrawal can be made include:

Medical treatment for the member or an immediate family member

Purchase or construction of a house or flat

Repayment of a home loan

Higher education expenses for the member or their children

Marriage expenses for the member, a sibling, or a child

Natural calamities affecting the member

Each purpose carries its own eligibility condition. Medical withdrawals can be made at any point, regardless of service duration. Housing-related withdrawals typically require five years of membership. Education and marriage withdrawals generally require seven years.

The withdrawal amount is also capped depending on the purpose. A medical withdrawal is limited to six times the monthly basic salary or the employee’s share plus interest, whichever is lower. Housing withdrawals can go up to 90% of the total balance for purchase or construction after five years of membership.

How to File the Form 31 Withdrawal

Filing Form 31 has become much simpler in recent years. Members whose UAN is activated and linked to Aadhaar can usually submit the claim online through the EPFO member portal without employer involvement.

After logging in, members can access the claim section, view the withdrawal options available to them, select Form 31, specify the purpose, and submit the request. Those whose KYC details are incomplete may still need to route the application through their employer.

Claims are generally processed within a few weeks, and the amount is credited directly to the linked bank account. For most approved purposes, including medical treatment, education, marriage, housing, and natural disasters, partial withdrawals are typically tax-exempt.

Where Marginal Relief in Income Tax Becomes Relevant

For salaried individuals, the annual salary plus any taxable EPF withdrawal, investment income, or other earnings can sometimes push total income just above a tax slab threshold. This is where marginal relief in income tax becomes a useful concept to understand.

Marginal relief is a provision in the Indian income tax system designed to prevent a situation where a small increase in income results in a disproportionately large increase in tax liability.

The clearest example is at the Rs. 50 lakh threshold where a surcharge applies. An individual earning Rs. 50,10,000 would technically attract a 10% surcharge on the income tax computed. Without marginal relief, the additional Rs. An income of Rs. 10,000 could result in a tax increase far exceeding Rs. 10,000, which is counterintuitive and genuinely unfair.

Marginal relief ensures the additional tax payable due to the surcharge does not exceed the additional income that pushed the total past the threshold. In practice, this means the tax liability is capped so that net income after tax for someone earning Rs. 50,10,000 is not lower than the net income after tax for someone earning exactly Rs. 50,00,000.

Marginal relief in income tax applies at multiple income thresholds where surcharges are triggered. For individuals, these thresholds are Rs. 50 lakh, Rs. 1 crore, Rs. 2 crore, and Rs. 5 crore.

When Both Become Relevant Together

A salaried individual who makes a taxable EPF partial withdrawal during a financial year may find that the withdrawal amount, added to salary and other income, pushes the total past one of these surcharge thresholds.

In that scenario, the marginal relief calculation becomes directly applicable. The total tax liability is computed on the full income, including the withdrawal amount. If the result of crossing the threshold produces a disproportionate tax increase relative to the amount that crossed it, marginal relief reduces the tax to a fair level.

This is not automatic in the sense that the taxpayer needs to be aware of it and ensure the computation is done correctly. A tax software or a CA handling the filing should apply marginal relief where applicable, but knowing the provision exists means knowing to check that it has been applied before the return is submitted.

Two Things Worth Knowing Before Filing

EPF withdrawal Form 31 and marginal relief in income tax sit at different ends of the financial year for most salaried individuals. The withdrawal happens when a need arises. The tax implication becomes visible only at filing time.

Knowing that certain withdrawals are tax exempt, knowing when TDS applies, and understanding that a surcharge threshold crossed by a relatively small amount does not necessarily produce the full surcharge impact, gives a more complete picture of how these two things interact during a financial year where both become relevant.

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