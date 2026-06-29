MCOCA slapped on Nagpur’s notorious ‘Titya’ gang for reign of terror

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Nagpur: In a major offensive against organised crime, Kapil Nagar Police have invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the notorious ‘Titya’ gang, accused of unleashing a reign of terror in the locality through repeated acts of violence, intimidation and criminal activities. The action marks the second time this year that the police station has successfully invoked the tough anti-organised crime law against a criminal syndicate.

The gang is headed by Ashutosh alias ‘Titya’ Dhiraj Uke (34). His associates, Rajat Patil, Nishant alias Honey Sukesh Pali, Gaurav alias Baba Gharde and Samish alias Lucky Meshram, all residents of Kapil Nagar, have also been booked under MCOCA. All five accused are currently lodged in judicial custody.

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According to police, the gang had become synonymous with fear in the area, allegedly targeting residents through violent assaults, criminal intimidation and repeated unlawful activities. In the latest incident, the accused allegedly attacked a young man over a trivial altercation, beating him mercilessly simply because he looked at them angrily.

During the assault, the gang members allegedly proclaimed themselves as the “dons” of the locality, threatening bystanders and warning that everyone in the area lived in fear of them. Police said such acts were intended to establish dominance and create an atmosphere of terror among local residents.

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The investigation revealed an extensive criminal background of the accused. Gang leader Ashutosh Uke alone has 19 criminal cases registered against him, including offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rajat Patil faces eight criminal cases, Nishant Pali has 11 cases to his name, while Gaurav Gharde and Samish Meshram each have seven criminal cases registered against them.

After examining the gang’s criminal history, repeated involvement in serious offences and evidence suggesting organised criminal activities, Kapil Nagar Police submitted a proposal to invoke MCOCA. The proposal received approval from Additional Commissioner of Police (North) Vinita Sahu and was processed through Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Sandeep Pakhale.

Police officials said the stringent action is aimed at dismantling organised crime networks operating in the city and sending a strong message that habitual offenders and criminal gangs will face the full force of the law.

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