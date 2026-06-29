Maha TET paper leak: SIT extends probe to W Bengal, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana

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Mumbai: The investigation into the alleged Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2026 paper leak has expanded beyond the state’s borders, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) extending its probe to West Bengal, Bihar, Delhi and Haryana amid suspicions of a well-organised interstate network behind the breach.

Investigators are conducting coordinated inquiries and gathering intelligence in the four states to trace the source of the leaked question paper and identify those involved in the alleged racket. Officials believe the operation may have been orchestrated by a syndicate operating across multiple states.

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The investigation gathered pace on Sunday as the accused arrested in connection with the case were produced before a court in Bhiwandi. The SIT sought additional time to continue questioning the suspects and examine digital evidence, financial transactions and communication records.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Maria Ansari informed the court that the investigation would continue until July 6. She said the SIT is working to complete crucial aspects of the probe by then, including securing the custody of the alleged kingpin based in Maharashtra.

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“The investigation is progressing rapidly and will continue till July 6. The main accused from Maharashtra is expected to be produced before the court by that date. One of the arrested accused has also undergone medical treatment,” Ansari told reporters outside the court.

The paper leak, which forced the postponement of the TET examination scheduled for Sunday, has triggered widespread concern among lakhs of teaching aspirants across Maharashtra and intensified the political confrontation over recurring examination leaks.

Joining the criticism, senior Congress leader Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan questioned the state government’s handling of the examination process and alleged that repeated paper leaks reflected serious administrative failures.

Referring to previous controversies surrounding competitive examinations, Khan said incidents involving NEET, CBSE and now TET had severely undermined the confidence of students and parents.

“Several major examinations have been compromised in recent years, and Maharashtra appears to be at the centre of these incidents. The government must explain how such a serious breach occurred despite earlier experiences and should accept moral responsibility,” he said.

Khan further claimed that the repeated cancellation or postponement of examinations had caused immense hardship to lakhs of students and their families, who invest years of preparation and considerable financial resources in competitive tests.

Meanwhile, the SIT continues to examine whether the suspects acted independently or were part of a larger organised network involved in leaking examination papers across different states. Officials indicated that more arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

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