What is Aviator App: Explaining the Popular Crash Game in Simple Terms

Online gambling has experienced a huge growth in India over the past few years, which has also led to the introduction of various new games, including Aviator. This game has gained a lot of popularity not only in India but also across different parts of the world, making it the fastest-growing casino. It has simple gameplay, with high multipliers, and the ability to provide various opportunities for top winnings, which easily makes it the top choice for all players. It has a single objective: to cash out your funds before the plane flies away. In this blog, we will be taking a look at the Aviator app and explaining why it is called a crash game.

The Basic Concept of Aviator

Let’s first understand what Aviator is, and in simple words, it is a game which has a rising multiplier. At the beginning of every round, a plane takes off and starts flying, the more it flies it also increases the multiplier value. But at complete random values, the round may come to an end, and if you have not cashed out your funds, the round will be considered as lost. With its risk and reward feature, this title has been very popular in India.

For example, if you placed 100 INR in a round and decided to cash out on 2x, this will help you to win 200 INR if the cash out remains successful. But if the round comes to an end at 1.7x and you didn’t cash out, it will be considered as lost, and your funds will be gone. It should be noted that each round remains unpredictable due to its RNG technology.

Why Aviator is Called a “Crash Game”

Aviator belongs to the fastest-growing category of casinos in India, which is the crash games. These titles revolve around a simple concept, as the multiplier keeps on growing till the plane crashes or, in this case, it flies away. These are a lot different from traditional slots or table games, where you’ll have to play with cards or spin the wheel to grab winnings. Instead, you will just have to place a bet and ensure that you are able to cash out before the round comes to an end.

The Appeal of Aviator

The Aviator game app has gained a lot of appeal from the Indian bettors due to its features such as:

Simplicity : It is a simple casino, as compared to the others, where players are unable to understand the mechanics.

: It is a simple casino, as compared to the others, where players are unable to understand the mechanics. Speed : The rounds last for just a few seconds, allowing you to play even if you are short of time.

: The rounds last for just a few seconds, allowing you to play even if you are short of time. High Multipliers : It also has the availability of high multipliers, which could go from 100x to even 1000x.

: It also has the availability of high multipliers, which could go from 100x to even 1000x. Provably Fair Technology: Every round comes with a random result, which is possible with the usage of Random Number Generator technology.

Is There a Stand-Alone Aviator App?

There is no standalone app for Aviator, and it should be noted that Aviator is a game developed by Spribe. You will be able to find this crash-style option being offered by various casino websites in India, but it does not have a standalone app. It also means that if you want to play Aviator, you won’t be able to get its standalone app on the Google Play Store or App Store. For this, you will have to choose a bookmaker and download its app on your Android or iOS device. Some of the top apps which also have Aviator for Indian players include 1win, Parimatch, Mostbet, etc.