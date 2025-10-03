Shocking Revelation: Hospitals in Nagpur Listed Under Ayushman Bharat Found Denying Services, Numbers Invalid

Nagpur: A shocking reality has come to light after a ground investigation by Nagpur Today reporter Risha Mirpuri into the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Hospitals proudly listed on the official government portal as empanelled under the world’s largest health insurance scheme were found either denying treatment, providing fake or invalid contact numbers, or not responding at all.

The findings have raised serious questions on the credibility of a scheme that promises ₹5 lakh free treatment annually for poor families.

Reporter’s Investigation: Calls That Shocked

When Nagpur Today’s Risha Mirpuri personally dialed the contact numbers listed on the official Ayushman Bharat website, the responses were nothing short of shocking:

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Some hospitals outright refused to treat Ayushman Bharat patients, despite being on the government’s approved list.

to treat Ayushman Bharat patients, despite being on the government’s approved list. Several numbers were invalid or incorrect , leaving patients with no way to reach the hospital.

, leaving patients with no way to reach the hospital. Over 50 hospitals did not respond even after repeated calls.

This means that for countless poor patients in Nagpur, the promise of free healthcare is nothing more than a cruel illusion.

Examples from the List

Hospitals refusing treatment: Meditrina Hospital, Nelson Hospital, Avantika Cardiology, Zenith Hospital.

Meditrina Hospital, Nelson Hospital, Avantika Cardiology, Zenith Hospital. Invalid/incorrect numbers: Daga Memorial, GMCH Super Specialty, Prabhat Hospital, Icon Hospital, KRIMS, Wockhardt, and more.

Daga Memorial, GMCH Super Specialty, Prabhat Hospital, Icon Hospital, KRIMS, Wockhardt, and more. No response despite repeated calls: Over 57 hospitals, including some of Nagpur’s biggest names such as Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Orange City Hospital, Alexis Hospital, and GMC.

Over 57 hospitals, including some of Nagpur’s biggest names such as Lata Mangeshkar Hospital, Orange City Hospital, Alexis Hospital, and GMC. Hospitals Confirming Services:

Ortho Radiance, Maya Hospital, Shalini Meghe Hospital, Bhagat Hospital, National Cancer Hospital, Anantwar Eye Hospital, Hope Hospital, Asha Hospital, Swami Vivekanand Hospital.

Patients Left in the Lurch

Patients who rely on this scheme often travel from far-off places hoping for free treatment. Instead, they are either turned away with excuses of “technical issues” or forced to pay from their pockets. The government’s official list — once a symbol of hope — is fast turning into a list of disappointment.

Big Questions for the Government

Why are hospitals listed on the Ayushman Bharat portal allowed to refuse treatment?

Who is accountable for the fake and invalid contact details?

How long will poor patients continue to suffer while the scheme remains only on paper?

Unless urgent corrective measures are taken, this scam-like negligence could prove life-threatening for the very people Ayushman Bharat was meant to protect.

— By Risha Mirpuri