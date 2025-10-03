Nagpur Men Held in Coimbatore for Cheating Jewellery Worker, Escaping With 80g Gold

Coimbatore city police on Tuesday arrested three men from Nagpur, Maharashtra, for cheating a jewellery shop worker and fleeing with 80 grams of gold ornaments.

The accused have been identified as M Mohammed Barith (25), A Gurbanik (27), and M Yashim Ali (57) — all residents of Yerkheda village near Nagpur.

According to police, jewellery shop owner Sanjay Mithya (37) of Edayar Street had sent his employee, Subhomangshi, to collect 80 grams of gold ornaments from a polishing workshop on Telugu Street on September 13.

Gold Rate 1 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/- Platinum ₹ 49,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On his way back, Subhomangshi was intercepted by the gang, who posed as astrologers and convinced him that they could resolve all his family’s problems. They instructed him to place all his belongings in a bag they handed him. Trusting them, he put the ornaments inside. The gang then asked him to walk a short distance before returning — and escaped with the gold.

After the victim informed Mithya, a complaint was lodged at the Variety Hall police station. A special police team was formed, and investigation revealed that the gang had travelled from Nagpur to Coimbatore in a car, which they parked at a private hospital near Saibaba Colony before committing the crime. They used an autorickshaw to reach the crime scene and later fled back to Nagpur.

With the help of CCTV footage, police traced their movements and a team camped in Nagpur for a couple of days before arresting them. The trio was produced before a local court, brought to Coimbatore, and remanded in judicial custody.